November 11 victims – charting the way forward 

The Standard Newspaper yesterday reported about the commemoration of the November 11 victims. This served as a solemn reminder of one of the darkest days in The Gambia’s history.

On this fateful day, the nation witnessed the execution of soldiers following a 1994 coup which remains a painful scar on the nation’s conscience. This was a symbol of injustice, political intolerance, and abuse of state power. Now, as the nation remembers those who lost their lives, the real question remains: what should be the way forward?

It is obvious that commemoration alone is not enough. True remembrance must be anchored in action. The first step is to ensure that justice is not symbolic but substantive. The findings of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) must be fully implemented, particularly recommendations related to the November 11 killings.

The perpetrators of these heinous crimes should face due process, not vengeance, and families of victims must receive adequate reparations to restore dignity and healing. Perhaps the most important step towards their healing will be the restoration of the bodies to the families.

Equally important is the preservation of historical memory. The government, civil society, and schools should work together to document and teach these events so that younger generations understand the cost of dictatorship and the value of democracy. Forgetting the past would be an injustice to the victims and a disservice to national progress.

Finally, the way forward must involve building a culture of accountability and respect for human rights within our security institutions. Never again should Gambians live in fear of their own army. Reforms must focus on professionalism, loyalty to the constitution, and the protection of citizens’ rights.

As we reflect on the tragedy of November 11, let it be a turning point – a national commitment to truth, justice, and reconciliation. Only then can the country truly move forward, united in memory, and steadfast in its resolve that such atrocities never happen again.