“Now we’re ready”: Troost-Ekong on Nigeria’s Afcon charge

- Advertisement -

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong says the Super Eagles head to Morocco for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations with belief hardened by the pain of last time.

The Saudi Arabia-based defender describes a dressing room “excited” by another shot at the Afcon and wiser for the lessons of losing the final of the last edition in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Al-Kholood centre-back cautions against calling Nigeria clear favourites, pointing to hosts Morocco and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire among several contenders.

- Advertisement -

He also breaks down what it really takes to win Afcon: heart, togetherness, and momentum managed with calm.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with Caf Online.com, Troost-Ekong reflects on a tricky group with Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, the unique magic of Afcon, and the personalities inside the camp;

”The team is excited. This year has been quite tough with all the qualification games, but it’s been amazing to end the group with a positive note and, of course, the playoffs we’re heading into in Morocco before Afcon. Last Afcon left a lasting impression for all of us. I feel like this group is really excited to have another chance to try and win the trophy.We learned so much from the last Afc final. Looking back, Côte d’Ivoire were the better team on the day, but we gained experience—some of our players were in a first major final for their nation. Now the target is to get there again, use that experience, reach the latter stages and know what to do to go all the way, hopefully”/

- Advertisement -

Caf online