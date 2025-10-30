Stakeholders push for agricultural insurance to shield farmers from climate risks

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

As climate change continues to intensify, leaving devastating impacts on farmlands and livelihoods, Gambian stakeholders are renewing calls for stronger agricultural insurance schemes to protect farmers from mounting risks.

‎At a two-day stakeholder convergence at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre on Tuesday, experts and policymakers underscored the urgent need for innovative insurance mechanisms to help farmers recover from shocks such as floods, droughts, and erratic weather patterns.

- Advertisement -

‎Abdoulie Jallow, CEO of PCAM Brokers Ltd, described the gathering as a turning point in strengthening resilience within the farming community. “Innovative solutions are essential, and this is where agricultural insurance comes in.” Jallow explained.

He said the workshop aims to explore practical approaches to empower farmers to effectively manage risks while promoting sustainable agricultural practices. He also noted that such initiatives could boost confidence and attract greater investment in the sector, especially among subsistence farmers who remain the backbone of the rural economy.

‎Mamour Alieu Jange, ROOTS project director, commended the initiative for its timeliness and potential to improve rural livelihoods amid the growing climate threat.

- Advertisement -

‎Saikou Kassama, deputy director of the insurance department, Central Bank of The Gambia, described agricultural insurance as both “necessary and long overdue.”

He emphasized that effective insurance policies can transform risks into manageable structures, empowering farmers to operate with greater assurance.

‎‎“Agricultural insurance ensures that when disaster inevitably strikes, recovery becomes faster and more sustainable. Most importantly, it gives farmers the security to plan for the future, moving them from a position of vulnerability to one of assured continuity”, Kassama explained.