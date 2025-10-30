IOU, International Institute of Islamic Thought holds seminar on Islamic economics   

- Advertisement -

By Tamsir Gaye

The International Open University (IOU), in partnership with the International Institute of Islamic Thought – West Africa (IIIT-WA), concludes a three-day seminar at the Metzy Residence Hotel, from 21-23 October, 2025.

The Seminar’s main theme centers on infusing Islamic knowledge in financing with contemporary economic and regulatory practice and brought together forty participants, including academics, Central Bank representatives, practitioners and post graduate researchers.

The vice chancellor of the International Open University, Dr Mackie Taal delivered the opening remarks, via recorded message. Dr. Taal’s motivational speech rests on knowledge integration and advancement, public welfare encouragement, and genuine mutual partnerships, based on trust and honest practices. He spoke at length on Islamic economics and finance, Islamic banking services and the integration of knowledge to get desired and shared goals.

The discussion addressed shariah principles of practical, ethical, and sustainable financial instruments, historical foundation of Islamic economic thought, regulatory and supervisory frameworks, product innovations of “Sukuk”, and “Takafful”, and Islamic microfinance.

The director of operations, International Open University (IOU), Mr. Kebba Jaiteh described the seminar as a vital step in bridging theory and practice, ensuring that finance is governed by ethics, justice, and public purpose. “We must marry jurisprudential integrity with operational feasibility which precisely is what this convention seeks to achieve,” Jaiteh said. The deliberation observes incremental implementation, regulatory readiness, human capital development, collaborative research policies between universities and mentorship for early career researchers. It marks the beginning of a sustainable programme of engagement, academic policy design, and public sector education, with the aim to support ethical financial institutions in The Gambia and the Sub-region. It observes shariah principles of practical, ethical, and sustainable financial instruments. A courtesy visit to the Supreme Islamic Council office was conducted, where the delegation met with President Sheikh Essa Darboe, and shared remarks and knowledge gained.