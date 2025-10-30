PPP West Coast holds preparatory meeting ahead of regional congress

- Advertisement -

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) West Coast regional committee held a successful preparatory meeting chaired by Karafa Sambou to discuss key matters related to the upcoming regional congress. The meeting reviewed the structure of the regional executive, deliberated on logistical arrangements, and agreed on the date and venue for the congress. Members reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of internal democracy, transparency, and inclusiveness, as outlined in Article 25 of the PPP Constitution.

After thorough discussions, the committee agreed that the regional executive shall consist of the following positions: chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary, deputy secretary, treasurer, deputy treasurer, regional organiser, deputy regional organiser, spokesperson, deputy spokesperson, regional mobiliser, deputy regional mobiliser, two representatives from the youth wing and two representatives from the women’s wing. Furthermore, the composition of the regional executive must fully comply with Article 20 – Gender Equality of the PPP Constitution, which states: To work towards equal representation in all decision-making structures, the party shall implement a program for gender mainstreaming, starting with the provision of one-third, representation of women in all its structures to enable effective participation. The regional congress is scheduled to take place on November 29, 2025, in Brikama, with five delegates from each constituency expected to participate. The congress will provide an opportunity to strengthen the party’s regional structures and reaffirm the PPP’s vision of unity, progress, and service to the Gambian people. A budget and logistics committee, comprising Karafa Sambou, Sir Dawda Jarju, Jainaba Bah, and Sir Farimang Jallow, was appointed to coordinate preparations. This initiative is in line with the reform agenda and vision of the secretary general and party leader, Hon Ousman Madikay Faal, aimed at reorganising and restructuring the PPP to enhance grassroots politics and deepen the party’s engagement with communities across the country.