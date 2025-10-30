MRCG, Sheikh Anta Diop University open partnership office to strengthen regional research collaboration

- Advertisement -

The Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia (MRCG) at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (MRCG at LSHTM), in partnership with Université Cheikh Anta Diop (UCAD) and the Institut de Recherche en Santé, de Surveillance Épidémiologique et de Formations (IRESSEF), officially opened the MRCG UCAD Partnership Office in Dakar, Senegal. The launch marks a key milestone in advancing regional collaboration for scientific excellence and strengthening cross border research capacity in West Africa. The new office will serve as a hub for research coordination, capacity building, and scientific exchange. Professor Oumar Gaye, director of MARCAD Plus programme highlighted that, this is an opportunity to sustain the existing strong engagement and collaboration between our partner institutions.The ceremony follows a Scientific Research Partnership Showcase, featuring joint studies in malaria, tuberculosis, viral hepatitis, leprosy, and climate change, highlighting how collaboration between Université Cheikh Anta Diop UCAD, MRCG, and the Institut de Recherche en Santé, de Surveillance Épidémiologique et de Formations (IRESSEF) is already driving impactful science.

Speaking at the opening, Professor Umberto D’Alessandro, director of MRCG, said: “This partnership is critical to our shared vision for African-led research. By combining expertise and resources, we are building a stronger, more resilient regional research ecosystem. More importantly, we need to take concrete steps to expand the capacity building opportunities for young aspiring scientists across the two countries”, he concluded. The importance of joint proposals and grants, coordination cannot be overstated:

Dembo Kanteh, head ofstrategic partnerships at MRCG added: “Through this office, we reaffirm our commitment to scientific collaboration that benefits communities across Africa and beyond.” The new office underscores the importance for regional cooperation in strengthening health security, tackling challenges and enhancing outbreak preparedness in our region.