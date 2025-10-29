Tom Saintfiet (Mali): “Our minimum goal is reaching the semi-final”

- Advertisement -

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet firmly believes in the potential of his Eagles to shine at the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, even in a challenging Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Zambia, and the Comoros.

Backed by a rock-solid defence and a squad brimming with talent—particularly in midfield—the Belgian tactician has set a clear target: to go far, without fear or hesitation.

A respected figure across African football, Saintfiet previously guided The Gambia to their first-ever two Afcon appearances (2021 & 2023). Now, he is on a new mission: to deliver Mali the continental title that has eluded them for over half a century. Finalists in 1972 and semi-finalists on four occasions, the Eagles boast 13 AFCON appearances but still await their first crown.

Just weeks before the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, Saintfiet spoke exclusively to CAFOnline.com. Calm yet determined, he reflected on his journey and revealed his ambitions:

“Mali has the quality to stand among Africa’s elite nations. What we need now are concrete results to confirm that.”

The numbers speak for themselves: in 12 competitive matches under Saintfiet, Mali have recorded 8 wins, 3 draws, and only 1 defeat—averaging 2.25 points per game, the best record for a Mali coach since 2002. His team scores 1.83 goals per game while conceding only 0.25, evidence of a well-balanced side.

“We fear no one, though we respect everyone,” says Saintfiet. “Our ambition is to stay in this competition until the very end.”

Caf online