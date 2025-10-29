EUROPEAN SCOUTS VISIT MEDINA ACADEMY COMPLEX

- Advertisement -

At the end of their pre-season international football combine- scouting hosted by Medina United Academy, the scouts from different parts of Europe, took a conducted tour of the Medina’s facilities at its complex at the Banjul International Airport strip. The purpose of the tour was to familiarise themselves with the centre as well as to exchange inputs and recommendations regarding future development.

The combined scouting which took place at the Live Your Dream facility and home of Gambia’s oldest and premier Real de Banjul Football Club, brought together several teams from the top tier of Gambian football and one from Senegal, namely Coyorr Football club. The tournament gave players a platform where they showcased their talents for prospective recruiting and signings to foreign clubs.

According to club General Manager, Mr Sanna Jobarteh, similar combines will be held twice a year in The Gambia.