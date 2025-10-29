An unsung Gambian hero worthy of national honour

- Advertisement -

By Malik Kah

In Loving Memory of Abdoulie “Lie” Jobe Father of the Diaspora Struggle

Today, we remember and celebrate the life and legacy of a true Gambian patriot, a brother, mentor, and father figure to many Mr Abdoulie Jobe, fondly known as Lie. On what would have been his birthday, we pay tribute to an extraordinary man whose contributions to the Gambian community, both at home and abroad, deserve national recognition.

Mr Jobe was more than a community leader he was the pillar of the Gambian resistance in the UK during the struggle against the Jammeh dictatorship. His home and his heart were always open. Regardless of age, gender, or origin, every African was welcome. He treated all with respect, dignity, and warmth, embodying the true spirit of unity and solidarity.

During the most challenging years of our national struggle, Mr Jobe offered his resources, his time, and his unwavering commitment. He provided meeting spaces, organised gatherings, and fostered a sense of belonging that kept the diaspora connected and focused on a shared purpose the freedom and progress of The Gambia.

But Mr Jobe’s influence reached far beyond our borders. He extended his hand of friendship and solidarity across Africa, notably contributing to movements in Sudan, where he was later invited and received with honor after their independence. His legacy is truly local and international, a testament to his boundless generosity and dedication to African unity.

In his later years, as age and illness began to take their toll, Mr Jobe remained the same principled, humble, and selfless man we had always known never seeking recognition, only the betterment of his people.

Today, we remember him not only as a friend and brother but as a national hero whose name should be etched in the history of The Gambia. His sacrifices, kindness, and leadership inspired a generation, and his impact will continue to guide us.

May the Almighty grant him eternal peace and reward him abundantly for his service to humanity.

Rest in power, Abdoulie “Lie” Jobe the Father of the Diaspora Struggle.

Your light will never fade.