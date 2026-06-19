NPP Alliance defends health minister’s admission of error in maternity deaths

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By Omar Bah

Mai Ahmad Fatty, National Coordinator of the NPP-Grand Alliance, has mounted a robust defence of Health Minister Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh following his public admission of a data error in the figure of maternal deaths he gave to the National Assembly, describing the backlash against the minister as a dangerous “punishment of honesty.”

In a strongly worded statement, Fatty said Dr Samateh demonstrated accountability and transparency by openly acknowledging that a maternal mortality figure presented to lawmakers had been incorrectly extracted from the Ministry of Health’s data system. He noted that the minister went further to personally verify the correct figures and ensured that those responsible for the error were held accountable.

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Fatty argued that the minister’s actions represent the very standard of leadership and responsibility expected in a democratic system, insisting that the criticism being directed at him is both misplaced and counterproductive.

“There is a peculiar sickness in our political culture: we demand truth from our leaders and then punish them the moment they give it to us,” Fatty stated, warning that such reactions risk undermining openness in public service.

He stressed that errors are inevitable in governance, noting that no institution or system operates without fault. According to him, what distinguishes a credible and mature democracy is not the absence of mistakes, but the willingness of public officials to admit them, correct them transparently, and subject themselves to scrutiny.

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“A minister who corrects the record voluntarily is not one with something to hide, but one discharging the essence of ministerial responsibility,” he asserted.

Fatty further criticised sections of the opposition and civil society, accusing them of creating what he termed “governance by entrapment,” where public officials are condemned whether they disclose errors or remain silent.

“If disclosure is weaponised and silence interpreted as guilt, then no official will admit an error again, and public accountability will suffer,” he warned, adding that such a trend could erode the integrity of proceedings at the National Assembly.

He also pointed to what he described as the Barrow administration’s broader record of transparency, citing regular parliamentary scrutiny, press freedom, and an evolving culture of institutional correction as key indicators of democratic progress.

The NPP alliance coordinator accused critics of attempting to manufacture controversy from an honest correction, arguing that they have failed to present alternative data, policy direction, or constructive engagement on healthcare delivery.

Fatty concluded by calling on political actors and civil society to distinguish between deliberate misconduct and human error, urging that honesty in governance should be encouraged rather than penalised.

“We commend Dr Samateh for his candour,” he said, cautioning that a society that punishes truth risks creating a culture where transparency is replaced by concealment.