‘PPP may sue gov’t over seized assets’

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By Omar Bah

The Secretary General and Party Leader of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Ousman Madikay Faal, has signaled possible imminent legal action against the government over its failure to respond to repeated requests for the recovery of party’s assets seized by the Jammeh dictatorship.

Speaking to The Standard recently on the growing concern over the matter, Faal described the continued withholding of PPP properties as an unresolved injustice nearly a decade after the end of authoritarian rule, warning that the party is now left with no option but to pursue legal redress.

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“The issue of PPP assets seized during the Jammeh era remains one of the most important matters before the party,” Faal stated, emphasising that asset recovery has been a central priority since he assumed leadership.

To advance this objective, Faal added, the PPP established an Asset Recovery Committee tasked with identifying, verifying, and documenting properties confiscated during the period of political repression.

According to Faal, the committee conducted extensive investigations and successfully traced several assets, including the property at 21 Leman Street, which has been confirmed as belonging to the party.

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He disclosed that the committee also carried out a comprehensive audit of party holdings and submitted its findings and recommendations to the leadership, forming the basis for subsequent engagements with government authorities.

Despite these efforts, Faal expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of meaningful response from the state. He revealed that the party, through its legal counsel, Lawyer Segga Gaye, has formally written to the Ministry of Justice on two separate occasions, but has yet to receive any satisfactory reply.

“The PPP has therefore reached a point where it must seriously consider whether the continued failure to respond amounts to an effective continuation of the unlawful deprivation of our assets,” he said.

Faal questioned the government’s inaction, noting that while the assets were seized under former president Yahya Jammeh, it is increasingly difficult to justify the delay in addressing the issue under a democratic administration.

He stressed that the matter goes beyond property ownership, framing it as a test of the rule of law and the country’s commitment to justice and restitution.

“This is not merely about property. It is about justice, the rule of law, and the restoration of rights unlawfully denied,” he asserted, adding that the PPP cannot fully rebuild while its assets remain in the hands of others.

The PPP leader confirmed that the party is currently consulting its legal team and actively reviewing its options, with legal action now described as imminent.

Faal also acknowledged the long-term impact of asset seizure and political repression on the party’s institutional strength, noting that it significantly weakened PPP structures and operational capacity over the years.

However, he pointed to ongoing efforts to rebuild and reposition the party, including constituency restructuring, regional reorganisation, membership expansion, political education initiatives, and broader institutional strengthening.

“We are determined not only to recover our assets but also to restore the PPP to its rightful place as a strong national political force,” Faal declared.

He assured party members and the public that the PPP remains committed to transparency throughout the recovery process and will continue to provide updates as developments unfold.