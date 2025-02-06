NPP surrogate rebuts BB Dabo and his GFA

- Advertisement -

Yaya Dampha, the coordinator for NPP supporters in the diaspora has rebutted claims by the BB Dabo-led GFA party that the Barrow government has failed Gambians.

In a swift response to the GFA statement shared with The Standard, Dampha wrote: “It is essential to shed light on the historical context and the realities facing our nation today. It is strikingly clear that those who once held power must not deflect their past mistakes onto the current government.

“Bakary Bunja Darboe as vice president under the First Republic, served during a time marked by nepotism, favouritism, and rampant corruption. His tenure was characterised by a lack of foresight in laying a foundation for The Gambia to realise its potential as the “Singapore of Africa.” It is crucial to remember that no credible citizen can justifiably blame President Adama Barrow for the erratic outburst and unfounded comments made by Yahya Jammeh from the shadows of exile.

“Let’s not overlook the fact that political dynamics have changed substantially. All political parties in The Gambia, including the former PPP, sought associations with the APRC — Jammeh’s party — during the turbulent times of our history. President Barrow’s decision to welcome the APRC into a coalition does not signify betrayal; rather, it underscores a commitment to inclusivity and reconciliation in a politically fractured landscape.

“Darboe, let us not forget your history as the first prominent PPP official to assume a ministerial post in Yahya Jammeh’s AFPRC junta for four months after the 1994 coup that ousted the PPP government. You were complicit in an attempted coup plot which led to a massacre of our brave soldiers and officers during the 11th November, 1994, coup attempt. Have you taken a moment to apologise to the Gambians for your role in these tragic events?

“Furthermore, your former party PPP, just like the NCP, has shown a willingness to split their support. Instead of standing firm, their officials joined Yahya Jammeh and their members followed suit the very party that dismantled them. The hypocrisy of that choice is glaring. But it was accepted by you all. So, what have since changed? My problem is that the very people who looted our covers and misrepresented our people or were educated with the monies stolen from the Gambian populace by their parents are the one advocating justice in the Gambia.

“The Gambia government under the NPP is actively working through a dynamic transitional justice framework, striving to hold perpetrators accountable and establish a hybrid court system. The achievements made thus far, including providing compensation to victims and supporting the transitional processes, are a testament to this commitment.

It is imperative for us, as citizens, to embrace the facts and confront the realities of our current situation. The fear reflected in your recent communiqué stems from the progressive strides our nation is making under President Adama Barrow’s dynamic leadership. Misinformation and attempts to hoodwink the populace will no longer be tolerated…”