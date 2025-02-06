Suspended union leader sues GPA for D1 million

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Lang Balla Sawo, the suspended president of the Gambia Dock and Maritime workers Union, has asked the Banjul High Court to order the Gambia Ports Authority to pay him D1 million in damages for wrongful interference in his office.

Lang Balla Sawo made this claim in his writ of summons filed before Justice Sarah Aryee against one Baboucarr Ceesay and the managing director of GPA.

Mr Sawo also asked the court to declare that his suspension as the elected president of the Gambia Dock and Maritime workers Union is null and void and that the selection of an interim committee has no legal effect and that he is still the president of the union.

Mr Sawo also asked for an order from the court that his removal from the board of directors of the Dock Labour Company, Gambia Limited, is unlawful, null and void.

The plaintiff wants the court to order the defendants to vacate his office claiming that it was wrongfully seized by the defendants and that all the dividends due to him by GPA be paid in full.