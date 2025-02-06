FGM rates reduces to 73%

- Advertisement -

Gender, Children and Social Welfare minister Fatou Kinteh has disclosed that the prevalence rate of female genital mutilation in the country has been reduced to 73 per cent.

Delivering a statement at an event marking the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation observed across the world every February 6, Minister Kinteh stated: “Over the years, significant progress has been registered in the fight against FGM. We have registered a reduction of the FGM prevalence rate from 90% in 2009 to 76% in 2013 and further reduction to 73% currently. A lot of effort by the government, NGOs, communities, with the continuous support of our development partners resulted in this reduction.”

While thanking UNFPA, Unicef, EU and USAID for their support, Minister Kinteh noted: “We are proud to be part of a growing movement that is speaking out against the practice and advocating for a future where girls and women are free from FGM and all other forms of gender-based violence. Indeed, we have come a long way and will never relent, but rather we will consolidate on the gains registered and scale up our efforts.”

She said the commemoration is for the entire global community as it is a day “to reflect on our collective commitment to ending the harmful practice of FGM, recognise the strides that have been made, and to redouble efforts in the fight for the rights, safety, and dignity of women and girls everywhere.”

This year’s theme is “#SteppingUpthePace: Strengthening alliances and building movements to end FGM”.

According to Unicef Gambia office, this “reminds us that by strengthening alliances among grassroots activists, communities, governments, organisations, and the private sector, we can build a powerful social movement to end the harmful norms that promote the continuation of the practice.”