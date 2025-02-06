US-FUNDED MCC PROGRAM ‘PAUSED’ IN GAMBIA AFTER TRUMP FREEZES FEDERAL GRANTS

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Officials in charge of the implementation of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC-Gambia) threshold programme said they have received a notification from Washington DC to temporarily pause activities until further notice.

US president Donald Trump issued an executive order to freeze all programmes around the world that depend on US funding for 90 days. The order which sparked panic and confusion across the world will allow for a review of US foreign assistance to determine if they align with Mr Trump’s foreign policy agenda.

In November 2021, MCC and the government of The Gambia signed a Threshold Programme which provides a US$25 million grant to address the county’s perennial electricity challenges. The Gambia became eligible for an even larger compact grant in December 2022 which is intended to fund economy boosting investment opportunities, reduce poverty, improve education, transport and ecosystem along The Gambia River.

Saffie Dambelleh, the chief executive officer of Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) which is implementing the programme informed members of the National Assembly Committee on Monitoring of Implementation of Government Projects that his office received the pause notification in the past days.

Asked if the pause will not negatively affect their operations, Dambelleh said the pause will affect the aid programme hence disbursements will be put on hold for now.

He however added that his office will not cease operations and that staff are not going to be laid off.