NSC TO SIT OVER WOMEN FOOTBALL ELECTION SAGA

- Advertisement -

The National Sports Council NSC yesterday confirmed that it has received a formal petition from some stakeholders of the Women’s Football Association, an affiliated body of the Gambia Football Federation on matters arising from a disputed election held last weekend.

Ebou L Secka , the director of sports associations a the NSC, told The Standard that the petition is signed by one Adama Jarjue and two others believed to be aspirants in the said elections who are not happy with the proceedings. “The NSC will do the needful, which is to follow the laid down procedures to investigate and through regulatory procedure, resolve the matter,” Mr Secka said.

The NSC official said he cannot comment on the matter so as not to interfere with procedures.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, according to sources. the petitioners are alleging serious constitutional and electoral code violations during the elective process last Saturday.

The group. calling itself Team Tahawal said the congress was fundamentally compromised and refused to continue to participate in the congress.

“The electoral committee was unlawfully constituted in violation of Article 29.2 of the GFF Constitution which stipulates that electoral committees must be elected by the General Assembly during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) before the elective congress , not appointed or formed arbitrarily,” the petitioners alleged in a letter seen by The standard.

- Advertisement -

The aggrieved stakeholders further called for the intervention of the National Assembly Select Committee on Sports to look into the matter as well as fresh elections to be under strict constitutional and electoral code compliance, and the suspension of officials responsible for the irregularities. “The credibility and future of women’s football depend on lawful, transparent, and accountable leadership,” the petitioners said.