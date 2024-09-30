On the protestsin New York

- Advertisement -

Videos of Gambian State ministers being hassled by protesters in New York have gone viral on the Internet. It appears that the protesters were not happy about the way things are going here in the Gambia. There are claims of corruption, embezzlement and malfeasance in Government. This perception is widespread and one can always read about one scandal or the other on the Internet.

Reports on newspapers – both electronic and print – are replete with allegations of corruption in Government and the perception of many citizens is that the Government of President Adama Barrow is not doing enough to fight these evil deeds. Every incident fuels this perception and there is no shortage of incidents that can be interpreted in this manner.

Added to this perhaps is the high cost of living and the out-of-hand unemployment challenge which seems to be getting worse every day. The scores of Gambian youths risking their lives in the high seas to reach the shores of Europe and the inevitable reports of boats capsizing leaving scores dead just adds to the fuel of disillusionment.

- Advertisement -

It could also be understood that with the 2026 elections getting closer; and the ongoing debate as to who should and who should not run for office just make matters worse, so to speak. The ruling party seems to be on the defensive here as many people think that Barrow should not run for a Third Term.

Some observers however seem to think that no matter how bad things are back home, it is wrong to embarrass the State ministers when they travel abroad. These, according to some, are there to represent the Government and people of The Gambia and as such embarrassing them is embarrassing the whole country.

Others say that this is the only way they can get their message across as they have been talking repeatedly without any changes in sight. Protesting in New York therefore, at the door of the United Nations, is the best possible way to send the message around the world.

- Advertisement -

Whatever the case maybe, it should always be peaceful and decent. Democracy, after all, is a messy business.