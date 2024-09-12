ONS, DCAF develop security operating standard procedure

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Office of National Security (ONS), in collaboration with the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF), Tuesday commenced a five-day workshop on developing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Gambia National Security Sector Coordination Model (NSSCM).

Held at Metzy Hotel, the workshop is envisaged to provide standardised response guidelines for national security activities and operations, identifying key roles, responsibilities, and command structures for enhanced coordination between security institutions.

The minister of defence, Sering Modou Njie, said as part of activities to operationalise the security model, there is the need to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“The standard operating procedure will standardise and provide response guidelines on national security activities and operations. It will also further amplify the key roles, responsibilities, and appropriate command and control mechanisms and provide synergy and a common approach to government and society in addressing national security challenges,” he said.

He said all the reforms, capacity building and institutional developments are made possible through bilateral and multilateral partners.

“Therefore, the government recognises the immense support from the international SSR partners, particularly the EU, and takes this opportunity to convey its most profound appreciation for the assistance rendered over the years and restate firm commitment to the ongoing cooperation between The Gambia and bilateral partners,” Minister Njie added.

Ken Isaac, a representative from the DCAF Banjul Office, said the workshop exemplifies the EU and DCAF’s commitment to supporting the implementation of the SSR Strategy, with a focus on protecting life and property, by maximising the coordination, collaboration and effectiveness of SSR in The Gambia.

“The NSSCM was developed by representatives from the ONS, SIS and regional representatives at both strategic and operational levels and it has been endorsed and approved by the NSA and NSC,” he stated.

He added that the benefits of such a model include; alignment of resources, improved coordination among security institutions, effective connection of local, regional, and national command structures, greater consistency in decision-making and empowering decision-makers.

“Improving the corporate efficiency of security actors will enhance the security and safety of citizens and visitors to The Gambia. The SOP will provide clear guidelines for roles and responsibilities, thereby avoiding duplication of effort and ensuring accountability, promote interagency collaboration, crisis management, efficiency and speed for quick and decisive action during critical moments.”

He thanked the European Union for their investment in The Gambia through the country’s SSR process for improved security project, migration and border management.

Abubacarr Sulayman Jeng, the National Security Adviser, said security operations must be intelligence led and any successful operation rests on a well-planned, coordinated and executed approach informed by a well-developed security coordination model that is envisioned for the country.

“Therefore, the objective of this workshop remains to develop a model that would not only stand the test of time but serve as a blueprint for other countries,” he said.