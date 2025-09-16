OP insists AG Ceesay’s redeployment not meant to interfere in NAO  

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Office of the President has insisted that the appointment of former Auditor General Modou Ceesay as Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment was not intended to interfere with the operations of the National Audit Office or its audit publications.

“The president’s decision to appoint Mr Ceesay as minister was based solely on his qualifications and experience in the public sector, finance, and investment,” a statement from OP stated.

It continued to stress that Ceesay was informed of his appointment on September 10, 2025, and initially accepted the position. However, he later rejected the appointment via a letter dated September 11, 2025.

It assured the newly appointed Auditor General, Cherno Amadou Sowe, of its full cooperation and reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and responsible management of public finances.