Open letter to Mayor Talib Bensouda on patience, loyalty, and destiny!!

Dear Talib,

There are moments in a man’s life when ambition and destiny collide, and it is in those moments that history is either made or broken.

Today, you stand at such a crossroad. You are young, gifted, admired, and spoken of with reverence across The Gambia. In the homes of ordinary people, your name inspires hope. In the eyes of the youth, you are a symbol of what renewal can look like. Among your elders, you are regarded as the promise of continuity.

But my brother, with all of this admiration comes a truth that you must embrace: in politics, timing is everything. Greatness is never rushed; it is cultivated. The seed of leadership does not bloom by force, it matures in season.

If you were to leave the UDP now, to turn your back on the family and the soil that nurtured you, and attempt to form your own party, you would not only wound your own legacy, you would wound the very people who see in you a future. For the masses who admire you would ask: “If Talib could abandon the very platform that raised him, how can he stand with us in our hour of need?”

Such a decision, though it may seem bold, would rebrand you forever. You would not be remembered as the young lion of UDP who rose through patience and loyalty, but as one who was consumed by premature ambition. And once that trust is lost, Talib, it may never return.

Do not pay attention to the noise, for they too have their own agenda. Allow yourself a moment of introspection. Consult your mother and brothers, speak to your spouse and close friends not necessarily political affiliates. In politics they say, there are no permanent friends or enemies. Those who urge you on today, will turn their backs on you for political gains if the moment arises; they are politicians.

Think of the path you have already built, brick by brick, patiently, honourably. You are not just a politician; you are a symbol. And symbols live longer than parties.

Gambians see in you a leader for tomorrow, not a spoiler for today. If you fracture the opposition by walking away, the only victor will be the incumbent. History may one day judge you for it.

My dear brother, let the lesson of time be your guide. Nelson Mandela waited 27 years before destiny opened the gates for him. Even in our own land, our elders have shown us that patience is not weakness, it is the highest form of strength.

Your time will come, and when it does, it will come not by tearing down the house that sheltered you, but by standing firm within it until the people themselves call your name.

So I beg you, Talib, as a comrade, as a brother, and as a fellow servant of our beloved Gambia: do not make this mistake. Do not let ambition steal from you the destiny that only patience can secure. Stand, wait, consolidate, and strengthen your gains. For when the time is right, no one, no power, no structure, can stop your rise.

History is watching. The people are watching. And so is destiny.

In comradeship and hope,

Melville Robertson Roberts (MRR)

EFSCRJ calls for investigations over police conduct during anti-Pura data price floor protest

Dear Editor,

EFSCRJ hereby informs the public that we have submitted a letter today to relevant authorities demanding investigations and accountability for violations of the law and human rights during the protests against PURA’s data price floor last week. These authorities are the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General’s Chambers, Gambia Police Force, the Office of National Security, and the National Human Rights Commission. These institutions bear primary duty to ensure public institutions respect and protect human rights and abide by the rule of law.

We remain gravely concerned over the unlawful crackdown by the Gambia Police Force on peaceful protesters during demonstrations held on 22nd, 23rd and 25th August 2025 in relation to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority’s (PURA) data price floor. The events, which began as a lawful and peaceful assembly in front of Pura offices, tragically escalated into arbitrary arrests, torture, and inhuman treatment of citizens, including minors and women. In total, 45 people were arrested, subjected to degrading treatment, and detained under unacceptable conditions. Tear gas was recklessly deployed even within the precincts of the Kanifing Magistrates Court, violating both national and international standards on policing.

EFSCRJ’s monitoring has revealed:

• The unlawful dispersal of a peaceful assembly that required no police permit under the Public Order Act.

• Arbitrary and disproportionate use of force, including the arrest of uninvolved bystanders.

• Inhuman and degrading treatment of detainees, including torture, overcrowded and unhygienic cell conditions, and unlawful detention of minors with adults, and women with men.

• The cutting of dreadlocks of activist Ali Cham (Killa Ace) in Mile 2 Prison, a degrading act with no basis in law.

• Indiscriminate use of tear gas, which constitutes torture under international law.

These incidents represent a blatant violation of the 1997 Constitution, the Public Order Act, international human rights treaties to which The Gambia is a party, and the Gambia Police Force’s own Code of Conduct.

EFSCRJ therefore demands:

1. An independent and impartial investigation into all violations committed by police officers, with perpetrators held accountable and victims accorded justice.

2. The Inspector General of Police to issue a clear directive confirming that stationary public assemblies without processions or loudspeakers do not require permits.

3. The issuance of a transparent notification system for assemblies to guarantee police presence for protection rather than suppression.

4. An end to police practices that shield public institutions from accountability by denying citizens their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

The Gambia’s hard-won democracy cannot thrive if the police continue to act as an impediment rather than a guarantor of rights. We remind all state institutions that they bear a moral, legal, and historic obligation to safeguard democracy, human rights, and the rule of law for the peace and prosperity of all Gambians.

In the interest of justice, accountability, and human rights, we call on the government to act swiftly.

2025 – The Year of Transparency and Accountability