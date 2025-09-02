The need for tolerance in our society

- Advertisement -

The recent remarks by a local Imam about the Màggal of the Mouride sect have sparked heated debate across the country. While his words offended many, what followed has shown both the fragility and the resilience of our society.

The swift apologies from the government and the Supreme Islamic Council are commendable. They reflect recognition of the sensitivity of faith in our national life and a willingness to mend fences. But beyond apologies, the incident leaves us with a deeper lesson: the urgent need for tolerance and mutual respect in our public discourse.

In a society like ours, differences of opinion are inevitable. People come from diverse traditions, schools of thought, and spiritual backgrounds. These differences should enrich, not divide us. The true test of maturity lies not in how we agree, but in how we manage disagreement. When we reduce discussions to insults and accusations, we inflame tensions and weaken the bonds of unity.

- Advertisement -

Respecting other people’s beliefs does not mean abandoning one’s convictions. It simply means recognising that every individual has the right to their faith and interpretation. Tolerance allows for dialogue instead of conflict, persuasion instead of compulsion. As a nation, we cannot afford to let religious differences threaten our peace.

Religious leaders especially must exercise restraint, for their words carry weight and influence. With one statement, they can heal or wound, unite or divide. At a time when the world is plagued with sectarian strife, The Gambia must hold fast to its reputation as a tolerant nation.

Let this controversy serve as a reminder: tolerance is not weakness, it is strength. Respect is not surrender, it is wisdom. If we can cultivate these values, we will safeguard both our faith and our nation’s peace.