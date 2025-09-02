Gambia celebrates World Breastfeeding Week with commitment to sustainable support systems

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting, promoting, and supporting breastfeeding, a crucial aspect of ensuring the health and well-being of mothers and children.

Abdul Aziz Ceesay, Director of Social and Behavioural Change Communication at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), highlighted the country’s efforts to prioritise breastfeeding during the launch of a breastfeeding interface with Unicef recently at the Kanifing General Hospital.

The country already has a Nutrition Act 2024, National Nutrition Policy and Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategic Plan, Breastfeeding Regulations 2006, Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative Program and Baby Friendly Community Initiative and Women’s Act 2010, providing for six-months paid maternity leave to help champion breastfeeding.

These policies demonstrate the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for breastfeeding.

Ceesay emphasised the significance of breastfeeding, noting that it is not only a vital source of nutrition for infants but also a key factor in environmental sustainability.

“Breast milk is free and helps ensure that babies have access to food and nourishment even during emergencies,” he said. “Breastfeeding will also help to protect our environment and reduce the vagaries and effects of climate change.”

The National Nutrition Agency and partners will intensify social and behavioural change communication engagements throughout August to promote breastfeeding and create sustainable support systems. NaNA also plans to advocate for commitment from government institutions, the private sector, and lawmakers to establish breastfeeding-friendly workplaces.

Nafisa Binte Shafique, Unicef Country Representative, emphasized the importance of collective responsibility between parents in caring for their children and enhancing support for working and breastfeeding mothers. The agency has supported the refurbishment of the Kanifing General Hospital’s staff crèche, providing working mothers with a safe and nurturing environment to breastfeed their children.

The Gambia’s commitment to breastfeeding is a step towards a brighter future for mothers and children. By prioritising breastfeeding and creating sustainable support systems, the country can improve the health and well-being of its citizens and contribute to a more sustainable environment.