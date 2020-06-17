28 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, June 18, 2020
type here...
News

Parents, daughter contract Covid-19 upon return from Senegal

523
corona
- Advertisement -

In a space of two days, The Gambia’s Covid-19 cases surged with the confirmation of four new ones, following two cases reported on Monday. The country now has 34 cases in total, with nine active cases.

According to the health ministry, one of the cases is a 55-year-old Gambian who recently returned from Senegal and was taken into quarantine with his wife and daughter. His wife and his daughter—who were asymptomatic—both tested positive for the virus too.

- Advertisement -

The fourth case is a 50-year-old Senegalese man who returned from Senegal. He was taken into quarantine from Westfield Junction while attempting to reach Brufut.
The ministry said 10 persons have been newly taken into quarantine while four have been released after testing negative for Covid-19 upon completion of the mandatory quarantine period.

The newly quarantined were intercepted from different border posts while attempting to enter the country from locations where local transmissions are ongoing.
The country currently has 203 persons under quarantine with one probable case.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGambia sliding back to Jammeh era system – Dr Janneh
Next articleU.S. GAMBIAN ASSOC TELLS PARTIES TO UNITE AGAINST BARROW
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

U.S. GAMBIAN ASSOC TELLS PARTIES TO UNITE AGAINST BARROW

By Omar Bah United Gambia Association, UGA, a non-profit, non-political and non-religious association of Gambians mainly in the US which was a key funder of...
Read more
News

Gambia sliding back to Jammeh era system – Dr Janneh

By Tabora Bojang Dr Amadou Scattred-Janneh, a former Jammeh minister who became one of his arch critics, has said The Gambia is sliding back into...
Read more
News

Yankuba Touray calls sister-in-law as witness

By Bruce Asemota Yankuba Touray, the embattled former AFPRC junta member and minister, has called his sister-in-law, Awa Minteh, in the opening of his defence...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi reacts during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing

Lies debunked: Reality check of allegations against China on Covid-19 ...

In the past few months, politicians from certain countries, along with some irresponsible media outlets, have been fabricating preposterous allegations and lies, to shift...
jammeh

Why I am in love with Jammeh Part 2

Barrow and Sallah

The collapse of social capital in Gambia

Letter2Editor

Letters: In defence of the National Human Right Commission

UGAs Kijera

U.S. GAMBIAN ASSOC TELLS PARTIES TO UNITE AGAINST BARROW

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions