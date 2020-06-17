Parents, daughter contract Covid-19 upon return from Senegal

- Advertisement -

In a space of two days, The Gambia’s Covid-19 cases surged with the confirmation of four new ones, following two cases reported on Monday. The country now has 34 cases in total, with nine active cases.

According to the health ministry, one of the cases is a 55-year-old Gambian who recently returned from Senegal and was taken into quarantine with his wife and daughter. His wife and his daughter—who were asymptomatic—both tested positive for the virus too.

The fourth case is a 50-year-old Senegalese man who returned from Senegal. He was taken into quarantine from Westfield Junction while attempting to reach Brufut.

The ministry said 10 persons have been newly taken into quarantine while four have been released after testing negative for Covid-19 upon completion of the mandatory quarantine period.

The newly quarantined were intercepted from different border posts while attempting to enter the country from locations where local transmissions are ongoing.

The country currently has 203 persons under quarantine with one probable case.