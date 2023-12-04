Peace Corps volunteers commended as new batch takes oath

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The newly sworn-in Peace Corps volunteers have Wednesday received commendations for opting for volunteerism.

The volunteers were sworn-in at Kiang Massembeh in LRR after a successful eight weeks intensive training on cross-cultures, amongst others.

The United States ambassador to The Gambia, Sharon L Cromer, said Peace Corps Volunteers are shining examples of the spirit of volunteerism and community service.

She stated that, since the founding of US, volunteer work has been their lifeblood, helping to improve people’s lives, unite communities and strengthen democracy.

“This is not an easy work. It is remarkable, as I look at you all, to consider the fact that many of your peers have chosen to remain in the US, often working remotely on a laptop in their apartment. Instead, you have come across the globe and embarked on an extraordinary journey. You have forgone fast internet connections and strong cell services with all of its immediate gratification for a deeper, slower, and more meaningful human experience”, Ambassador Cromer told the volunteers.

As she complimented the volunteers, she said she looked upon them as the best and brightest representatives of the U.S hence they will serve as grassroots ambassadors to represent diverse communities from the U.S.

The volunteers are expected to serve in the agriculture and health sectors of URR, CRR, LRR, NBR and URR.

The country director of Peace Corps Gambia, Siiri Morley, also commended the volunteers for making the decision to serve as peace corps volunteers and thanked the government of the Gambia and the host families of the volunteers for their tireless support and commitment.

She said most of the volunteers arrived in Gambia with little to no knowledge of Gambia’s magnificent culture.

“But today all of them have an intermediate level of Pulaar, Wolof, and Mandinka. Congratulations!

Volunteers have been here since the late 1960s and it is truly hard to find anyone in this beautiful country who has not known a peace corps volunteer, ” she said.