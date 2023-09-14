POLICE APPREHEND SUSPECT IN SHOOTING OF POLICE OFFICERS

Press release

The Office of The Inspector General of Police has confidently confirm the successful arrest of Ousainou Bojang from Brufut Bojang Kunda in connection to the recent shooting at the Sukuta traffic light junction, which tragically resulted in the loss of two police officers’ lives and left one in critical condition.

“The operation to apprehend the suspect was executed with precision, leading to his capture in Diouloulou, Cassamance.

Currently, the suspect is under police custody, and ongoing investigation aims to unveil the motives behind the shooting of the police officers.

The Gambia Police Force remains dedicated to sharing pertinent information from this investigation that is suitable for the public. We kindly request the public’s cooperation,” the police said in a statement.