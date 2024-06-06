Police nab man for allegedly stealing bags at airport

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A man has been arrested and being investigated by police in both Bundung and Brusubi for allegedly stealing bags of mainly cosmetics and hair products from the airport to sell in his shop.

The man, identified as Sunday, is being held at Brusubi station where he was handed over by police in Bundung who raided his house to find missing bags of cosmetics declared missing on arrival at the Banjul airport.

- Advertisement -

According to several victims of the theft, Sunday was busted when bags reported to have gone missing at the airport from Nigeria were found in his shop in Serekunda.

The police in Bundung were alerted who laid a vigil at his house until he turned up early in the morning to collect more stolen bags to carry to his shop. He was promptly arrested and escorted to the station with his mysteriously stolen cargo.

According to police sources, a number of complainants claimed they recognized their bags still with their name tags intact. Joachim, a business man who deals in cosmetics and one of the complainants, said he recognized a number of his bags which went missing on arrival on Air Peace from Nigeria. Another complainant said even motor spare parts missing from the airport have been found with Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Our source said everyone is wondering how the bags got stolen from the foot of the aircraft and taken away avoiding customs and other checks to the suspect’s shop.

Yesterday, our reporters accompanied the complainants to Brusubi police where Sunday is being held purportedly to identify and claim their bags.

The police PRO Modou Musa Sisawo confirmed the case and said police are investigating how the whole thing can be possible.

“Our men in Bundung who conducted the arrest are digging into the matter and would furnish us with more details,” he said.