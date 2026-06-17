Police probe death of man in Nema

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By Olimatou Coker

Police in Wellingara are currently investigating the death of one Kebba Sarr, a truck driver and resident of Wellingara, whose body was discovered in an apartment at Nema in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, police officers responded to the incident and immediately launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

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The police stated also rejected early theories on social media alleging that the deceased was stabbed.

“Preliminary findings do not support these claims, and investigations remain ongoing to determine the exact cause and circumstances of death,” the statement said.