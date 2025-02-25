spot_img

Gambia News

Police surrender alleged PIU shooter’s items to court

By Bruce Asemota

Bruce A 2

Commissioner Sowe of the Police Intervention Unit PIU yesterday complied with a court order to surrender all items taken from the residence of Ousainou Bojang who is standing trial for the killing of 2 PIU officers.

The items were contained in a carton, accompanied with a list indicating its contents.

The items also included a red hard cover notebook, purportedly a dairy the accused mentioned to have contain details of his email address and code to his smart phone.

However the accused could not still open the phone, prompting the court to order for an IT expert to be brought to open the phone.

Hearing continues today.

