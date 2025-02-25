Star FM Radio and TV building inaugurated 

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow yesterday formally inaugurated the new Star FM Radio and Television Building on Brtil Harding Highway as part of celebrations marking the country’s 60th birthday.

The president used the occasion to highlight the importance of media freedom and its role in national development.

He said his government is committed to creating an open and thriving media environment, a process which started since 2017, notably through the enactment of the Access to Information Act.

“Our dedication to media freedom, transparency, and good governance is unwavering. A strong and independent media sector is an essential pillar of democracy,” he stated.

President Barrow urged the media to uphold ethical journalism and verify information to avoid spreading misinformation and instability.

The President also commended Star FM and TV for their contributions to the media landscape by offering diverse voices, creating employment opportunities, and promoting national dialogue.

He encouraged the management and staff to continue striving for excellence and embracing new technologies.

“This new building is not only a symbol of expansion but also an inspiring indication of innovation and resilience,” he remarked.

Barrow reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development, stressing the collective responsibility to safeguard press freedom while promoting responsible journalism.

The Fatu Network