Banjul South NAM receives AYS Excellence Award

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Fatoumatta Touma Njai, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Banjul South, recently received an award of excellence from the Young Africans Network for Global Goals. This recognition highlights her contributions to human rights, gender equality, and her advocacy for social justice in The Gambia. Known for her dedication to public service and activism, Touma Njai continues to inspire through her commitment to empowering marginalised communities and advancing progressive policies.

The AYS said Touma is awarded in recognition of her unwavering dedication to the empowerment and inclusivity of African youth and commitment to gender equality and youth development.

- Advertisement -

According to the AYS, Hon Njai’s relentless advocacy to shape a more inclusive and empowered future for Africa distinguished her as one of the leading Pan-Africanist.