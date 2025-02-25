Contractor justifies over D1M payment for 2 boreholes dug for Kautaur Area Council

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta and Zina Mendy

The Local Government Commission of Inquiry on Monday tasked Momodou Gajaga a plumber and borehole driller on how he was paid D1,376,025 to drill two boreholes for the council, one in Kerr Ndongo and the other in Medina Manneh village.

The witness explained that the first borehole he dug, in Kerr Ndongo, earned him D 659,025 from the council.

Counsel Patrick Gomez asked him why he was paid this amount just for one borehole, when boreholes are drilled for between D150,000 and D200,000.

The witness replied by saying that it was because of the type of borehole the council requested.

He outlined that when he sat with the council they informed him that they wanted good materials for the borehole and secondly it is a big borehole.

Witness Gajaga went on to say that he distributed six taps for the entire village which was all part of the payment he received.

He also said he currently does not have a receipt for the materials he bought for the borehole because it was a long time ago.

The witness added that he was paid in cash by Mr. Khan the accountant of the council in four installments.

When asked if a contract was signed the witness said he can remember a contract was signed but he does not currently have the contract document claiming it was a long time.

He informed the commission that he cannot remember any other bidder for this contract, adding that he was called and informed to start work.

Witness Gajaga added that he was given a document indicating the type of borehole the council wanted. When asked about this document, he said he does not have it.

For the borehole he dug in Medina Manneh, Gajaga confirmed being paid D717,000 which makes it D1,376,025 for the two boreholes.

When Counsel Gomez asked why the figure is different from Kerr Ndongo, the witness said Medina Manneh is a bigger village.

“The pipes it consumed and the distance is long. I put big pipes there that will have more pressure. When I went there to survey, I realised that distributing the pipes took about 1300 meters. I installed seven taps and I gifted one tap to the school,” he explained.

Counsel Gomez asked him how he calculated his profit from the amount he was paid and witness said he looked at his workmanship and the type of items he needed.

He said he cannot remember how much he made as profit because he does not have the invoice.

When asked for the invoice he said it is not available because he never knew that a day would come where he would be asked for it. He added that he has given a copy of this invoice to the council.

The witness further told the commission that these boreholes are still functional and whenever they have a problem they call him to fix it.

The witness said he only banks with Access Bank. The Commission instructed him to provide them with his bank statement.