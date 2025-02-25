spot_img
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Alport Banjul sponsors maritime conference in Gambia

Alport Banjul has been announced as the sponsor of a major maritime conference, set to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss sustainable development in the sector.

The event is organized by the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in collaboration with the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI) and is held under the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure of The Gambia. It will focus on the blue economy, highlighting ways to develop ocean-based industries while ensuring long-term environmental and economic benefits.

The conference will feature H.E. Adama Barrow, President of The Republic of The Gambia, as the Special Guest of Honor and Keynote Speaker. H.E. Fahri Türker Oba, Ambassador of Türkiye to The Gambia, will also address attendees, reflecting on Türkiye’s cooperation in maritime affairs.

With the theme “Harnessing the Blue Economy: Leveraging Innovative and Sustainable Development,” discussions will cover key areas such as marine resources, sustainable shipping, and advancements in maritime trade.

Alport Banjul’s support for the event reflects its role in The Gambia’s growing maritime industry. The company remains committed to strengthening port operations, trade, and sustainable economic progress in the region.

