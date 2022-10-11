Police to investigate MCA officials, drug importer

- Advertisement -

Aisha Tamba

Following his address to the nation regarding the Acute Kidney Injury cases in The Gambia, which many people found unsatisfactory and offensive, State House in a press release stated that President Barrow has authorised the Medicines Control Agency, through the Ministry of Health, to suspend the license of the suspected pharmacy and importer behind the contaminated drugs from India

According to the statement, the president has additionally directed the foreign minister to reach out to the Indian ambassador to The Gambia for consultation on his government’s “most profound concern” over the issue.

”As a further cause of action, the suspected pharmacy owner and importer of the drug syrups, as well as senior officials of the Medicines Control Agency, have been called for questioning by The Gambia Police Force to assist in their investigation.

The Barrow administration is also reviewing the entire drug and medical licensing regime to inform other causes of action,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the president has assigned a delegation to meet the families affected by the AKI death cases, express his government’s condolences, and share their grief in these difficult times.

“President Adama Barrow reassures the families and the public of his government’s commitment to do all it can to get to the bottom of the AKI death cases and possible remedies to avoid its recurrence,” the statement concluded.