Brikama: Boy, 12, dies in trench

By Olimatou Coker

A 12-year-old boy identified as Modou Sabally, has died after falling into a ditch reportedly dug by Nawec at Brikama Kabafita.
According to reports, the boy spent over three hours in the ditch before Fire and Ambulance Services personnel pulled him out and rushed him to the Brikama District Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.
The Standard tried to reach Nawec over the incident but PRO Pierre Silva was not available for immediate comments.

