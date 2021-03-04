21 C
City of Banjul
Friday, March 5, 2021
News

Police to withdraw security from foreign diplomats unless…

351
igp 1
By Omar Bah

The Gambia Police Force have issued a statement on Tuesday warning that countries who are not providing security to Gambian diplomatic missions in their countries may not continue to enjoy security benefits in their diplomatic missions in The Gambia

In the statement, the police explained “based on the principle of reciprocal relations governing diplomatic institutions, countries that do not provide security to Gambian diplomatic missions may not continue to enjoy security benefits from the state guards.”

