POLICE WIN MAY DAY SPORTS

The 2023 May Day Sports title has been won by The Gambia Police Force who snatched the trophy from arch rivals Gambia Armed Forces by just five points.

The event which started since 1992 has become one of the most exciting sports events in the country. It is the brainchild of the then Gambia National Olympic and Sports Committee and has been recognised by the International Olympic Committee as a mass sport.



This year, a rather low turn-out of 17 institutions was registered but the event was no less exciting as additional features such as volleyball and a mixture of old ones attracted great fanfare.

Organised by the National Sports Council the event was staged at the McCarthy Square in Banjul pending repair works at the Independent Stadium. As it is customary, the event climaxes with a gala dinner where certificates and trophies will be presented to the winners and participants. The presentation dinner will be held this evening at the Paradise Suits Hotel.

Below is the full list of the results: