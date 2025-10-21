Policeman disabled on duty says he has been retired, can’t get benefits or medical help

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Sixty-three years old Sub-Inspector Seedy Gibba was on duty when he was struck by a Senegalese registered motorbike at the Farafenni roundabout in February 2021. He sustained injuries on his leg and hip and was taken to the Ballanghar clinic where he was treated but continued to experience pain and decided to go to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

A medical board chaired by Dr Kebba Marenah, Dr Saikou Manka and Dr Musa Kah was constituted under the directive of former director of Health Services Dr Mustapha Bittaye to evaluate his condition of health status. The board submitted its report in September 2021. In it the doctors indicated that Gibba “walks with an antalgic gait and limp” and “needs a left total hip replacement surgery.” The report put the cost of the implants alone at least D60,000 if he is to have surgery in The Gambia and that the expertise is available locally and it “will enable him to return to a normal level of function again”.

Gibba told The Standard that he submitted this report to Commissioner Kinteh who was in charge of police medics at the time and he was later informed that the police would send his medical report to the Ministry of Health to seek sponsorship.

The Standard saw a letter dated 14th October, 2021, signed by Assistant Inspector General of Police Ebrima Bah addressed to the permanent secretary Ministry of Health seeking intervention to facilitate Gibba’s medical treatment.

Gibba narrated: “I have since made follow-ups at the police about the state of the request but anytime I go there, they could not tell me anything tangible. I later went to the ombudsman for them to intervene. The ombudsman official called AIG Bah in my presence and asked me to leave my number and they were going to call me. I waited for over three months without any information from the ombudsman. I then proceeded to the National Human Rights Commission to report the matter. They visited my house, interviewed me and promised to get back to me. But I never heard from them. I later went to Commissioner Ndong at the police headquarters who asked me to submit all my documents which I did but nothing happened. I was later referred to Commissioner Secka, now in charge of police medics and he advised that I go back to Dr Marenah for him to increase the fee because he said D60,000 cannot cure me. I went back to Dr Marenah with Awa Sanyang from the welfare office and Dr Marenah gave us a number and receipt and directed us to a certain facility where the police can get my treatment and all the medicines but still nothing happened,” Gibba lamented.

He alleged that since he got “this accident no police officer ever visited” him. “My salary has been blocked since March 2025. I went to the police headquarters to negotiate the blockade but I was informed by the HR office that I am due for retirement. They requested my ID card and TIN number to process my benefits. Up to date I cannot have my salary or my retirement benefits,” Gibba lamented. “I could not pay my house rent for five months and the landlord recently notified me to vacate his compound. I have two wives and six children and as I speak I have nowhere to go,” Gibba said.

He said he was recently called by the police to return his uniform and he complied. He further narrated that his health condition has since deteriorated and he could not walk long distances on crutches.

When contacted for clarification, Police Spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo told The Standard: “The GPF is aware of the case. A lot of support has already been accorded to him. For his health matter, GPF is still following the request with the Ministry of Health and related stakeholders.”