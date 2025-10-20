GAMBIA ANNOUNCES SQUAD FOR WOMEN’S AFCON QUALIFIERS

- Advertisement -

Coach Mariama Sowe has officially named her 23-woman squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya. The Queen Scorpions will first play away on 24th October before hosting the return leg in Thies, Senegal, on 28th October.

The final list features a strong blend of local and international talents, including key overseas-based players like Manyima Stevelmans (Riga FC, Latvia), Penda Bah (Viimsi JK, Estonia), Fatoumata Kanteh-Cham (Seville FC, Spain), and Ola Buwaro (Locomotiv Moskva, Russia).

Locally, powerhouse clubs such as Police FC, Red Scorpion FC, Berewuleng FC, and TMT FC dominate the selection — a testament to their continued contribution to women’s football development in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

With the likes of Mary NF Gomez, Fatou Fatty, Kaddy Sanyang, and Isatou Jallow in the mix, the team looks determined to make history and qualify for the Women’s Afcon for the very first time.

Gambia Sports News