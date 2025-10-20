Gambia Wrestling Association holds AGM

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Wrestling Association under the leadership of President Matarr Saine, over the weekend held an Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the President’s International Award (PIA) Centre, Bakau.

During this important event, stakeholders discussed the reports presented including the president’s address and the financial statement both of which were unanimously adopted. Additionally, auditors provided insightful assessments along with an external report that further illuminated the association’s financial standing.

President Matar Saine and his executive team who are only six months in office, celebrated a historic milestone – a first-ever substantial financial surplus as reported at the AGM.

“This accomplishment underscores a commitment to fiscal responsibility and growth in the sport,” he said.

The meeting concluded with an announcement about the commencement of the new wrestling season (2025/2026).

GWA Communications