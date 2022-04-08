KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

- Advertisement -

Name: Ali Cham – PDOIS

Date of birth: 1st January 1992

Place of birth: Prince village

Place of residence: Prince village.

Occupation: Teacher

Marrital status: Married, with 2 children.

Tribe: Wolof

Religion: Islam

Education: Prince LBS, Kerr Cherno Omar UBS, Kerr Cherno Omar Technical SSS, Gambia College-PTC and GTTI-HNC, HTC in Engineering.

Favourite pastimes: Football (local football)

Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?

I will serve the constituents to the best of my ability in all aspects regardless of party line, ethnicity, religion or location. In a nutshell, I will put people’s interest first before anything else during my entire tenure, if I am elected.