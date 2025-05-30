PPP wants seized assets returned

- Advertisement -

The first republic’s ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has set up an Assets Recovery Committee (ARC) to reclaim assets forcibly taken over by the junta after the 1994 coup.

In a statement issued yesterday, the PPP said it is taking significant steps to address the unlawful seizure of all landed properties and holdings by the AFPRC government.

“In light of this situation, the party has prioritised recovering these assets. On 27th May, 2025, Party Leader Ousman Madikay Faal organised an emergency meeting to establish the Assets Recovery Committee (ARC), as authorised by Article 24.1 (4) [of the party constitution], which allows the secretary general’s office to create ad-hoc or standing committees. This meeting sought approval for the immediate formation of ARC, which is tasked with launching the asset recovery process,” the PPP stated.

It said ARC will engage relevant stakeholders, including party members, legal experts, and community leaders to gather insights and support for the recovery of the party’s assets, and ensure that discussions are transparent and inclusive.

The statement added: “The committee will work with government officials and agencies to negotiate compensation and facilitate the return of seized assets. This will involve drafting formal requests, coordinating meetings with authorities, and exploring available avenues to advocate for the party’s rightful entitlements. ARC will also provide strategic advice and recommendations on additional necessary actions for assets recovery…

“The establishment of the committee, guided by these terms of reference, aims to effectively mobilise resources and expertise, to address the injustices faced by the People’s Progressive Party and restore its rightful assets. Members of the central committee have voted to approve the creation of ARC, indicating strong support for this initiative and recognising it as an essential and proactive measure. The committee will be composed of individuals with extensive knowledge of the party’s assets and a deep understanding of its history, which is critical for navigating the complexities of assets recovery.”