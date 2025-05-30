JAMMEH EXPELS ‘APRC’ MILITANTS AMID ‘DETOXIFICATION’ PURGE

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, exiled former president, Yahya Jammeh, who has appropriated leadership of the breakaway faction of APRC, ordered the expulsion of several chieftains and militants.

Jammeh’s faction, which insists it is the legitimate APRC, a point debunked by the Independent Electoral Commission and rejected by the Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta faction, issued a statement announcing that Habib Secka, Seedy Bojang, Alfusainey ‘Ajaamat’ Kujabi, Oumie Jatta, Isatou Taru Jones, and Ya Penda Bah commonly known as ‘Merr Banjul’, have been expelled from the Jammeh-backed APRC faction known as APRC No To Alliance.

The six were said to have acted in contravention of the provisions of the APRC Constitution’s code of conduct and failed to adhere to the ethics of the ‘party’ thereby fostering “embarrassment, hatred, ridicule and misunderstanding” within the entity.

The statement added: “As a result, the national chairman and party leader [Jammeh], has no option but to apply the APRC Constitution’s code of conduct by expelling them from the party and hereby launch ‘Operation Total Detoxification’ of the APRC” party.

It warned that disobedience, arrogance and indiscipline in the ‘party’ is unacceptable and that “anybody found wanting will be dismissed…” The statement dictated by Jammeh also warned that any national executive member of the party who failed to attend three consecutive meetings of the committee “without a genuine reason” will be expelled.

In an audio message to his supporters from his exile home in Equatorial Guinea, the former president said his ‘party’ has been beleaguered by indiscipline and infighting and that he has retaken full control.

He said his faction is legally the only APRC and that his supporters should desist from calling it APRC No To Alliance or APRC Babili Mansa.

“The APRC is my party. No other APRC party exists legally. In fact there is no other APRC. I registered my party in 1996 and that is the APRC. If anybody wants, let him form his party, but the APRC is out of the question,” Jammeh asserted.