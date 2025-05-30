A cry to Conscience

- Advertisement -

By Malik Kah

How can you turn away

when the earth itself screams beneath shattered walls?

How can you not know —

when truth is no longer buried, but broadcast,

streamed, screened, etched into the soul of the world?

Children,

malnourished, hollow-eyed,

dying not just of hunger,

but of fear and trauma,

of watching their homes turned to dust,

of learning that shelter is a myth

and safety a forgotten word.

They walk in circles

no end, no beginning, no haven.

Moved from ruin to ruin,

from temporary to nowhere,

no respite, no pause from the pounding sky.

How can any sane human with a conscience not care?

Where is human compassion?

Where is our collective conscience?

What desperation stands

in the face of despondency,

screaming into the void —

Why? Why? Why?

Where are the powers that be?

Where is China? Where is Russia?

Where is the USA?

Why are their voices

drained, drowned,

swallowed by profit and politics?

Let the talk cease.

Let the international community move —

not with speeches, not with resolutions,

but with resolve.

Move in with force,

not to destroy,

but to protect.

Not to dominate,

but to deliver food,

water, medicine, hope —

the breath of survival

to a people suffocating

under rubble and indifference.

Speak.

Act.

Now.

Before silence becomes permanent for all the children of Gaza