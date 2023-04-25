Prepare for a great rain of revival, Pastor Oladele tells CAC members in Gambia

Despite the steady progress of the Christ Apostolic Church in Gambia, the president of the church, Pastor Samuel Oladele has charged brethren in the African country to prepare for a great rain of revival.

Pastor Oladele made this known during the welcome service organised in honour of him and his entourage to the country for a 7-day Apostolic Visit, held at CAC Gambia headquarters in Tallinding.

While commending the church heads and members on the development of the church so far, Oladele stressed that they should prepare for a great rain of revival that will liberate the church beyond imagination.

“We appreciate you; we thank God for your life and the patience He has given to you, which has brought about the success you have recorded so far. We appreciate the Missions Director, Pastor Caxton Fasuyi.

“God bless you. It’s only God that can reward His servants adequately. It is not about money, it’s about passion for souls. Many are in the ministry for what they will get out of it, rather than what they will put into it,” he added.