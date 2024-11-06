President Barrow needs better advice and guidance

- Advertisement -

Dear editor,

If the President was indeed committed to the freedom of the media why would the IGP arrest these journalists in the first place, and at the same time ask his lawyers to sue them – for the same so-called crime? What exact crime have these journalists committed? Which law did they break? Which person or entity did they harm? Specifically!

Indeed, this is a sad day for democracy and journalism in The Gambia!

What is happening here is pure harassment. Clearly there was no legal basis for the civil and criminal cases. But the authorities simply decided to abuse their powers by illegally arresting and subjecting the journalists to unnecessary court cases. But knowing full well that these cases cannot succeed anywhere they now decided to turnaround to ‘forgive’ as if they are the victims and the journalists are the criminals.

This is a typical dictatorship style used to criminalize innocent people hence intimidate them into submission. It is now obvious that the Voice Newspaper will be checking their reporting so as not to ‘offend’ anyone again, especially the President and NPP. Similarly, other journalists and media houses may also subject themselves to self-censorship. How does this help free press and democracy in the Gambia?

The President needs advice and guidance. There’s nothing he could do that former presidents in and outside the Gambia had not done before him – and even better. Hence let the President stay away from self-righteous decisions and actions and instead uncompromisingly and consistently commit himself to democratic values and honest leadership.

He is the only President in this country until next election. He is adequately catered for in his life both as President and as ex-president afterwards. Therefore, let him aim for higher ideals of humility, human rights and integrity knowing that he does not share that position of president with anyone. His job is easy: just to follow and uphold the law without fear or favor, ill will or affection.

This unfortunate saga with these journalists should not have happened in the first place. It is a terrible misjudgment that does not serve the best interest of the nation or himself. Therefore, the President must be advised to be careful of his advisors and those surrounding him. He cannot consume any and every advice they place before him. It is established fact that people in power are also sometimes captured by their technocrats, surrogates and advisors to be manipulated and exploited for their selfish interests at the detriment of the president.

What happened at State House is a tasteless drama that only exposes the baseless and abusive actions against these innocent journalists. The dignity of the presidency should be above such farce! The country should not have been subjected to such negative international ridicule and condemnation!

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh