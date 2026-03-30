President Trump: Public Enemy No 1

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A baker’s dozen reasons why President Donald Trump is Public Enemy No 1 of the US — and the world

By Dr Katim S Touray

On 28th February, 2026, US President Donald Trump launched the second US attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran in less than a year. The US is waging its on-going war on Iran along side Israel which has yet again dragged the US into the quagmire of the Middle East. This war of choice need not have been started and provides one reason why President Trump is Public Enemy №1 of the US. But there are more.

First, President Trump has no scruples and has monetised the White House by erasing the line between public office and private business, and fusing personal gain into official policy. As a result, the net worth of Trump and his family (including his son-in-law Jared Kushner) has nearly doubled to US$10 billion since the last election in 2024.

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In a bid to reduce government waste, President Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency (DoGE), which targeted 72 US government agencies, some of which were gutted or dismantled. By May 2025, over 275,000 had lost their jobs, leading to devastating consequences for public health and safety, environmental conservation, scientific research and innovation. These cuts also lowered staff morale of federal government agencies, and caused an estimated 845,910 deaths around the world, over two thirds of whom are children.

President is Trump is divisive and often at the worst possible time. Instead of calming and bringing the nation together when Charlie Kirk, the young conservative activist was slain in September, 2025, he rushed to blame the radical left for Kirk’s killing. When Kirk’s widow said at the memorial service for Kirk that she had forgiven her husband’s assassin, Trump proudly declared that he hates his enemies. His combative language, attacks on political opponents, and his stoking of fear of outsiders has helped increased partisan hostility, and encouraged acts of political violence and hate, as exemplified by the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

President Trump has often shown traits of narcissism, a self-centred personality style, characterised by a need for admiration, a grandiose sense of self-importance, and little or no empathy for others. Some have even concluded that he suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD), a serious mental health condition recognised by American Psychiatric Association. Trump checks all the boxes to qualify as having NPD, including his routine description of himself in superlative terms as being the best, brightest, and smartest. His NPD traits matter because they are ruining his presidency, and wrecking US institutions and democracy.

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President Trump has an unhealthy relationship with the truth. He lies a lot and some say he is worse — a bullshit artist. During his first term in office, President Trump made 30,573 false or misleading statements; an average of 21 per day, and the lies continue to flow in his second term. In fairness to him, his compulsive lying has been said to be a symptom of a psychological condition (mythomania; pathological lying), and three mental conditions which are signs of dementia: disinhibition (inappropriate speech, reckless behaviour and lack of concern for their consequences), confabulation (remembering false information in vivid detail), and logorrhea (“verbal diarrhoea”). Either one of these conditions would make him unfit to be President, talk less of having all four of them.

Vindictiveness is another trademark of President Trump that has been detrimental to US interests. Thus, he fired staff, indicted James Comey, filed lawsuits against media organisations which criticise him, and revoked security clearances of former US government officials to spite them, and coerce other people to toe his line. As a result, he is now surrounded by “yes” man and women who would rather feed his ego than do the right thing for their country.

President Trump is also erratic and temperamental. He has frequently attacked world leaders such as Vladimir Putin of Russia, and Xi Jinping of China, only to later gush over his friendship with them. Worse, his erratic behaviour seems to increase with age, as most Americans have concluded. President Trump has a toddler’s temperament; as he confirmed in 2015 when he said that his temperament was about the same as it was when he was in fifth grade in school. Such erratic and temperamental behaviour puts the US at a disadvantage, and threatens global peace.

President Trump is incompetent, and increasingly so. The US paid dearly his incompetence during the Covid-19 pandemic when he often contradicted global or national health advisories. As a result, US suffered 1.3 million excess deaths (the second highest in the world, after India) to Covid-19, belying his claim that his response saved two million lives. His incompetence has gotten worse in his second term, with his appointment of an incompetent Cabinet, and an incompetent US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. No wonder then, the US has yet again been dragged by Israel into in a second war of choice against Iran.

US foreign policy under President Trump has been a complete disaster. In a world where interdependency is a mantra, President Trump has withdrawn US participation in 66 UN and international organisations. In addition, he turned the country into a certified rogue state by its unlawful threats and attacks on other countries. Trump also ruptured the US’s long-standing trans-Atlantic partnership with Europe, and is making the world a more dangerous place, with France and Poland seeking to increase and have, respectively, their nuclear weapons.

President Trump, to the detriment of long-term US interests, blindly supports Israel in its illegal war on Gaza and genocide of Palestinians. Furthermore, he was last June dragged by Israel into a futile war on Iran, and again in the on-going war on Iran which it probably will lose. Already, some US troops are coming home in coffins, and the US (flat broke with a US$39 trillion debt), spent US$3.7 billion in its first 100 hours of the war, or U$891 million per day. More importantly, the war on Iran has further isolated the US, and turned it into a loathed pariah nation.

President Trump has brought shame and disrepute to the office of the US president. Last January, he fired off a message to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway ranting about why he (Trump) was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, even though Norway does not award the Nobel Peace Prize. In a rambling speech in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump embarrassed all Americans by, among other fumbles, confusing Greenland and Iceland. While talking about his war plans for Iran at White House event, he talked about drapes and “the most beautiful ballroom” he is building at the White House. Even his supporters are embarrassed they voted for him.

Although President Trump swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, he has in his second term effectively undermined the US system of government by seizing key congressional powers and defying federal court orders. For example, he has spent funds which have not been appropriated by Congress, and frozen funding mandated by Congress, both in contravention of Article I of the US Constitution which grants the power of the purse to Congress. In addition, he has failed to comply with court orders on Agency closures, funding freezes, and deportations without due process.

The thirteenth reason why President Trump is Public Enemy No 1 is that he is armed and dangerous and likes imposing his will on other countries, and often in contravention of international law. The president who promised to end US’s engagement in forever wars has, just over a year into his second term, attacked nine countries, including Iran, and has threatened that Cuba will be next. He and his lackeys have not learnt from the resounding defeats the US suffered in Afghanistan, and Vietnam, and the fact that it has, since the end of WW II, never really won a war it started or got involved in.

President Trump’s vices would be dangerous and undesirable in a Scout troop leader, talk less of the president of a nuclear-armed country. He is a danger not only to the US, but to the world too. The days of US hegemony are coming to an end. For this reason, the lawless militarism of President Trump, anchored in flawed domestic policies, his flawed character, and his reckless disregard of international law will not end well for the US and her people. In an increasingly multipolar, and interdependent world, President Trump’s policies and nature can only weaken and isolate the US. The sooner he is impeached, the better.

Katim S Touray, PhD is a soil scientist and international development consultant. He can be contacted at https://www.linkedin.com/in/kstouray. For more of his articles, see: https://kstouray.medium.com