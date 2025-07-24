Public service minister embarks on surprise visits to public institutions

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

In a move to tighten workplace discipline and boost punctuality across government offices, the Minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery, Mr Baboucarr Bouy, made an unannounced visit to the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday afternoon.

Joined by top officials—including Lamin F Jawara (Permanent Secretary, PMO), Sheriff Jallow (PS for Reforms and Delivery), Essa Marong (Director of Performance Management), and Sulayman Ndow (Biometric Systems IT Officer)—the surprise visit aimed to assess staff attendance and time management habits.

The team toured offices, engaged with staff, and reviewed biometric records to get a real-time view of staff punctuality and workplace discipline—a key part of the government’s push for stronger accountability across public institutions.

“We came without notice to observe the reality on the ground,” said Minister Bouy. “Punctuality is not negotiable in the civil service it’s a core part of professionalism, and we are committed to enforcing it,” he said

He called on all ministries to lead by example.

Hon Bakary Y Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports, welcomed the delegation and praised his team’s commitment. “Unlike other institutions, mobility is not an issue for us—and lateness isn’t a problem here,” he noted. “Our staff consistently shows they’re serious about their work,” he assured the Public Service Minister.

The visit reinforces government’s resolve to match policy with action and to ensure that discipline and accountability remain the foundation of effective service. “This type of visits will continue across government institutions and woe betide institutions and their heads who are found wanting,” a senior official told The Standard.