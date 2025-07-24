GRA delegation attends African Tax Administration Forum

- Advertisement -

A Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) delegation led by Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe is currently in Rabat, Morocco, attending the annual African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF).

The African Tax Administration Forum is a pan-African international organisation established in 2009 to provide a collaborative platform for African tax authorities. It aims to improve the capacity and effectiveness of African tax administrations, enhance the role of taxation in governance and state-building, and promote cooperation both within Africa and with development partners. ATAF currently has 38 member countries and is headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Rabat forum brought together all Commissioners and Director Generals of customs in Africa to discuss and exchange ideas based on their respective experiences.

During the meeting, each Commissioner and Director General will have the opportunity to address the forum and exchange experience on revenue collection matters in their respective countries.

The heads of tax administrations are also taken through leadership skills.

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe informed the forum about the strong political well the GRA is enjoying which has helped it to transform significantly over the past years into a technology driven institution.

He advised his colleagues to manage the relationship with their stakeholders and authorities with utmost care and respect to be able to enjoy the needed support.