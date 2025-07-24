NEA receives 10 new vehicles from GTUCCU

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has taken a significant step towards improving its operational efficiency following the official handing over of over ten brand new double-cabin vehicles by the Gambia Teachers’ Union Cooperative Credit Union (GTUCCU).

The ceremony held on Monday at the NEA grounds in Kanifing, marks a significant milestone in addressing longstanding transportation challenges that have crippled the agency’s logistical and field operations.

For several years, inadequate transportation service impeded the timely execution of NEA’s work plans and logistical arrangements, affecting the agency’s ability to effectively coordinate environmental monitoring, enforcement, and outreach across the country. These logistical constraints have not only slowed implementation but have also affected staff morale and limited the agency’s visibility in key intervention areas.

Recognising the severity of this constraint, NEA’s management initiated a strategic partnership with GTUCCU to find a sustainable solution. The result was the procurement of 11 new vehicles, 5 pickups, 4 salons, 1 minivan (15-seater) and 30-seater coaster, aimed at enhancing mobility, especially for field officers operating in remote and environmentally sensitive locations.

At the handing-over ceremony, which brought together officials from both NEA and GTUCCU, the Executive Director of NEA, Dr Dawda Badjie, expressed profound gratitude to the Credit Union for their timely intervention.

“Today after 3 years of stumbling and falling, the NEA witnessed the handing over of 11 new vehicles from GTUCCU. We are indeed proud and grateful of GTUCCU for the work we are doing for our country”.

He stated that the vehicles will not only ease internal mobility constraints but will also significantly boost the agency’s ability to respond swiftly to environmental emergencies, carry out inspections, and engage in nationwide outreach campaigns.

ED noted that these vehicles are not NEA vehicles as they do not finish payment and ownership return as per MoU signed. Therefore, the use of the vehicles are meant for the purpose they have been purchased for as dictated by the newly developed NEA use policy approved by the admin and finance committee (AFC). “The vehicles will also be tracked to ensure proper management and use of the fleet”.

Sanna Tunkara, deputising for CEO, GTUCCU, highlighted the importance of cross-sector partnerships in promoting sustainable development and good governance. He reiterated the Credit Union’s commitment to supporting institutions that align with national development goals and environmental sustainability.

“Supporting NEA aligns with our broader mission of contributing to national development. Environmental protection is a collective responsibility, and this investment is a testament to our belief in NEA’s work,” Mr Tunkara said.

Mr Tunkara urged NEA to make proper use of these vehicles. “We have all seen in our public sector whenever vehicles are bought, how they are abused, sometimes we use them for the purposes that are purely out of our operational objectives”.

The newly acquired fleet is expected to be deployed immediately to regional offices and key operational units. It is hoped that this logistical upgrade will translate into more responsive, coordinated, and impactful environmental management activities across The Gambia.