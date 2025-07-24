‘Nafa’ recognised as best intervention to address poverty, malnutrition

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Malang N Fofana, the Executive Director of the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), disclosed that ‘Nafa’ has been recognised as the best intervention to address poverty and malnutrition in several countries.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a side interview with the press in Basse.

Director Fofana said millions of families across Africa have expressed satisfaction over the Nafa cash transfer.

“It has transformed several families and households.”

He said the initiative would remain as one of the best ever intervention towards addressing poverty and malnutrition. Mr Fofana said The Gambia has registered and continues register one of the best success stories with the Nafa initiative.

He said NaNA wanted to attend the Global Song Movement biannual global gathering in Rwanda last year to share Gambia’s success story but unfortunately it was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

“An independent committee has done another assessment this year and it was realised that the Nafa programme is still one of the most impactful programmes in the continent and there are plans to use Nafa as a test case for Africa,” he said.

He said their partners are sending in a team to do a documentary.

“We are grateful that our programme is chosen among all the countries in Africa as the best intervention to address poverty and malnutrition.”

He added that their interventions have reached 20 poorest districts covering 16,966 households.

“By next month, we will start the expansion to 16 other districts in the country to make it 36 districts in the country. We expect to cover additional households in the expansion. This may go beyond the 16 districts.”

He said the aim is to cover all the rural districts, from Foni to Baja kunda and Essau.

“We envisaged that by end of the project, we would be able to have a very good human capital to sustain the gains of project,” he said.

Ousman Ceesay, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Vice President, said the participation of OVP will ensure value for money and sustainability of the project.